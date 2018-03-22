Johnny Manziel Reportedly Will Throw at San Diego Pro Day

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel reportedly will throw to receivers at the University of San Diego's pro day Thursday, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

The showcase will mark the first time Manziel has thrown in front of NFL personnel since the Cleveland Browns waived him in March 2016.

The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons away from football battling personal and legal troubles, but he's been ramping up preparations for a comeback over the past few months.

In February, the 2014 first-round pick announced he planned to participate in April's Spring League scouting showcase.

"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember," Manziel said in a statement to Bleacher Report at the time of the announcement. "Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it's gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege. The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do."

Manziel will suit up for the South team and will line up under center for two games on April 7 and April 14.

"I don't know what kind of comeback it will be, but I know I want to get back on a football field to what brought me so much joy in my life and it makes me happy doing as my job," Manziel told Good Morning America.