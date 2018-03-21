Josh Rosen Draft Rumors: 2018 NFL QB Prospect Worked Out for Bills in LA

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen in action during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Searching for a long-term answer at quarterback, the Buffalo Bills recently held a workout for Josh Rosen

Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, the UCLA product put his skills on display for the team Sunday in Los Angeles. 

The Bills are in a bad position if they hope to draft one of this year's top quarterbacks with their first pick at No. 12 overall. They do have two first-round pick, including No. 22 overall, to potentially make a move if they feel compelled to do something bold. 

Rosen doesn't figure to last long when the NFL draft begins April 26. In his most recent mock draft, B/R's Matt Miller projects the UCLA star to go No. 11 overall to the Miami Dolphins

There was already a huge shake-up atop the draft when the New York Jets, who are also in the market for a quarterback, acquired the No. 3 pick from the Indianapolis Colts earlier in March. 

Buffalo's quarterback situation is unsettled after it traded Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns. AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, who have five combined NFL starts, are the top two quarterbacks on the team's roster. 

