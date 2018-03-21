Augusta National Has Nothing on the World's Largest Golf HoleMarch 21, 2018
Sister Jean Kept It Real with Her Bracket
Drake and Ninja Broke the Internet Playing Fortnite
Jontay Porter May Be Outshining His Older Brother
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract
Guice Is the Superstar Prospect to Remember
Grading the Allen Robinson Contract
Simms: Lamar Jackson Is No.1 QB in 2018 Draft
Winners & Losers of Selection Sunday
Unleash Your Inner Viking with Mas-Wrestling
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine
She's Been Dunking Since Elementary School
Paralympian Inspired by Prom Date Mikaela Shiffrin
Where Will Jimmy Graham Land?
No. 2 Player in Country Already Being Compared to Kobe
Simms: Barkley Is on a Different Planet
ASU Has a FT Shooter's Worst Nightmare
Augusta National has nothing on the world's largest golf hole.
How did Adam Rolston create a single hole spanning 1,200 miles? Watch above to see his 80-day battle for par.
Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.
Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
World's Longest Golf Hole Is 14K Yards 😳