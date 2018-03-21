Sister Jean Kept It Real with Her Bracket Drake and Ninja Broke the Internet Playing Fortnite Jontay Porter May Be Outshining His Older Brother The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract Guice Is the Superstar Prospect to Remember Grading the Allen Robinson Contract Simms: Lamar Jackson Is No.1 QB in 2018 Draft Winners & Losers of Selection Sunday Unleash Your Inner Viking with Mas-Wrestling The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem Biggest Winners and Losers from NFL Combine She's Been Dunking Since Elementary School Paralympian Inspired by Prom Date Mikaela Shiffrin Where Will Jimmy Graham Land? No. 2 Player in Country Already Being Compared to Kobe Simms: Barkley Is on a Different Planet ASU Has a FT Shooter's Worst Nightmare Right Arrow Icon

Augusta National has nothing on the world's largest golf hole.

How did Adam Rolston create a single hole spanning 1,200 miles? Watch above to see his 80-day battle for par.

