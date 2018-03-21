Browns Rumors: Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield to Work Out for Cleveland

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly held a private workout for UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday and will do so for USC's Sam Darnold on Wednesday and Wyoming's Josh Allen on Friday when each has his pro day, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Additionally, "They'll also conduct a private workout soon with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, who had his pro day Wednesday when the Browns were busy overhauling their roster in free agency."

The Browns hold the No. 1 and 4 picks in this year's NFL draft. After the team passed on players such as Carson Wentz (2016) and Deshaun Watson (2017) at the position in recent years—and failed to land a franchise quarterback since releasing Bernie Kosar in 1993—it's possible Browns fans would tear down FirstEnergy Stadium if the organization didn't address the position with one of those two picks.

According to Cabot, "All four of the top quarterbacks, who will also come to the Browns facility for predraft visits, are in the discussion for the Browns at No. 1 overall, even though they've declared Tyrod Taylor their starter for 2018."

While Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in December that Rosen privately "expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland and would rather be with a more stable franchise, such as the [New York] Giants," the UCLA quarterback denied that report at the NFL Scouting Combine and said he wasn't bothered by the team's struggles.

"Every team you go to has its own unique set of challenges, and the Browns have a unique set of their own challenges," he noted, per Cabot. "Wherever I end up, I'm excited to take on those challenges and hopefully overcome some obstacles."

Darnold, meanwhile, said the Browns asked him about his 22 career interceptions and 14 lost fumbles during the combine.

"I answered it to the best of my ability," he said. "Obviously turning the ball over isn't something you want to do as a quarterback and ... I thought I answered it pretty well. I said, 'I'm aware I turned the ball over a lot this last season and I'm doing a lot this offseason to clean it up.'"

And Allen spoke about improving his 56.2 completion percentage.

"They're just asking how I'm working to fix it and [I'm] giving them the answer that I usually give to the other coaches, and that's working with Jordan Palmer, working on my base, my footwork, short front stride, all that jazz and hopefully I went out there today and showed the improvement," he told Cabot.

The Browns need to cover all of their bases when evaluating this year's crop of quarterbacks. Missing on a QB could set back the franchise years in its rebuild. For a team that has missed big on the position in the past, with first-round busts such as Tim Couch, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden and Johnny Manziel in the rearview mirror, failing to identify and select a franchise-changing talent this year would be devastating.