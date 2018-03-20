Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

John Amis/Associated Press

The streaking Oklahoma City Thunder (43-29) will try to take down another top Eastern Conference team Tuesday when they visit the Boston Celtics (47-23) as small road underdogs.

The Thunder have won their last six games, and they are coming off a 132-125 upset victory against the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors on Sunday as six-point road underdogs.

NBA point spread: The Thunder opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total is at 214.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 107.0-104.2, Thunder (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City is rolling right now thanks to a much more balanced offense, with all five starters scoring in double figures at Toronto, led by Russell Westbrook's 37 points.

Westbrook also had 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight triple-double to help the Thunder end an 11-game winning streak for the Raptors.

Since new addition Corey Brewer entered the starting lineup on March 8, Oklahoma City has not lost, going 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston is still chasing Toronto for the division title, sitting five games back with the second-best record in the East.

The Celtics are hoping the Raptors begin to falter a bit after the Thunder snapped their winning streak, and they also realize they need to step up and finish strong down the stretch.

The Celtics have dropped their last two home games and three of four overall, and that simply will not cut it for a team looking to make it to the NBA Finals this year.

Boston embarks on a four-game road trip after this matchup and also plays six of seven away from home, so there will be a sense of urgency to win.

Smart betting pick

The Celtics have lost their last two home games by a combined three points to good teams in the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. In other words, there is no reason to panic.

Boston will be going to the playoffs regardless of how they wrap up the regular season, although the team will want to finish on a positive note.

With just five home games left, the Celtics will earn a season-series sweep with a win and cover despite leading scorer Kyrie Irving (knee injury) likely missing his fourth straight game.

NBA betting trends

Oklahoma City is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Oklahoma City's last five games on the road.

Boston is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

