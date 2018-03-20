Larry Drew: LeBron a 'Special, Special Player' and Giannis 'Blooming into That'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers interim coach Larry Drew has been in the NBA for nearly four decades, so he has seen plenty of star players in his day.

Monday night at The Q was no exception.

When the Cavaliers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, two of the league's premier talents were on the court: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Consider Drew a big fan of both.

"When you watch both Giannis and you watch Bron on the floor, I tell you, you can't—you have to be focused at all times because Bron is a special, special player," Drew said, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "I mean, as special as probably you'll ever see. And Giannis is blooming into that. But watching a game like tonight you are sure fans are going to get their money's worth with them watching LB and watching Giannis."

James led Cleveland to a 124-117 victory with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while Antetokounmpo posted 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Not a bad show for fans.

Drew coached Antetokounmpo as a rookie in 2013-14 and has been with James and the Cavs ever since. He has been able to get an up-close look at each star, and as a result, he has seen some similarities.

James and Antetokounmpo are at different stages of their careers. While the King is looking to put the finishing touches on a legendary run, the 23-year-old Greek Freak is on the rise and looking to lead his team to the next level.