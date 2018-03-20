MLB Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox Negotiating 2-Game Series in London in 2019

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

One of the greatest rivalries in sports is slated to potentially take center stage across the pond in 2019.

According to Janet Paskin and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are closing in on an agreement to play a two-game series in London in June 2019.

Should the series occur, the games will be held at London Stadium, which played host to several events at the 2012 Summer Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies.

London Stadium can hold up to 66,000 fans for sporting events.

Major League Baseball has a history of playing regular-season games in Japan, Mexico, Australia and Puerto Rico, but it has yet to permeate the European market.

In July 2017, the MLB collective bargaining agreement stipulated that 13 series would be played in foreign countries from 2018 through 2021.

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the United Kingdom was listed as a site for a series in both 2019 and 2020.

The NFL and NBA are among the major American sports leagues that have already held regular-season games in London.

By sending the Yankees and Red Sox, two of MLB's most famous franchises, the league is clearly looking to generate legitimate buzz around the sport in the UK.