Heat, Nuggets Literally Broke the Stats System in 149-141 Double-OT Thriller

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Imagine a game so wild that it literally breaks the system.

Well, that's exactly what happened on Monday night when the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat met in South Beach on Monday night.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), technology couldn't keep up with the Heat's 149-141 double-overtime victory. The stats system crashed in the first overtime, meaning an official box score was not available when the final buzzer sounded.

"There's no stats," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, per ESPN.com. "The stat machine blew up I guess."

It took more than two hours after the game had finished for the stats to be officially sorted out. Two hours after a game that featured two extra sessions? Yikes.

In the end, they managed to get things figured out and give credit where credit was due. Of course, the biggest takeaway has nothing to do with on-the-court stats—it's all about the playoff chase. Denver dropped two games back of the eight seed in the Western Conference with the loss while Miami moved into the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.