Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry Targets Hawks Game for Return from Injury

It may not be long before Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is back on the court.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne, Curry is aiming to return from injury Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

A sprained ankle has kept the two-time MVP out since March 8. Golden State has gone 2-4 in his absence, while injuries to Klay Thompson (thumb), Kevin Durant (ribs) and others have contributed to those struggles.

