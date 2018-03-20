Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry Targets Hawks Game for Return from Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

It may not be long before Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is back on the court.

Per ESPN's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne, Curry is aiming to return from injury Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

A sprained ankle has kept the two-time MVP out since March 8. Golden State has gone 2-4 in his absence, while injuries to Klay Thompson (thumb), Kevin Durant (ribs) and others have contributed to those struggles.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

