Tyronn Lue Told Rachel Nichols His Goal Is to Return to Cavs in About 1 Week

Tyronn Lue announced Monday he would take a temporary leave of absence to focus on his health, and although there are no guarantees, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach is aiming to be back soon.

According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Lue's target timetable is around a week.

Associate head coach Larry Drew will fill in during Lue's absence.

