Tyronn Lue Told Rachel Nichols His Goal Is to Return to Cavs in About 1 Week

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 13: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 13, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cavaliers defeated the Suns 129-107 NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tyronn Lue announced Monday he would take a temporary leave of absence to focus on his health, and although there are no guarantees, the Cleveland Cavaliers coach is aiming to be back soon.

According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Lue's target timetable is around a week.

Associate head coach Larry Drew will fill in during Lue's absence.

        

