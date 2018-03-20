Milton Bradley Reportedly Charged with Battery for Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley was reportedly charged with battery Tuesday after being accused of assaulting his wife.

According to TMZ Sports, Bradley's wife called Los Angeles police in January and said he had beaten her during an argument.

The charge against Bradley is a misdemeanor, and he could face up to one year in jail if convicted.

Bradley was convicted of domestic violence against his previous wife in 2013 and was ordered to begin a 32-month prison sentence in 2015 after appealing.

Per TMZ Sports, Bradley was released after serving 15 months.

The 39-year-old Bradley spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

He was a one-time All-Star who last played in 2011.

Bradley is set to appear in court in mid-April.