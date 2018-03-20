Milton Bradley Reportedly Charged with Battery for Allegedly Assaulting His Wife

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

Seattle Mariners' Milton Bradley strikes out against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2010 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Milton Bradley was reportedly charged with battery Tuesday after being accused of assaulting his wife.

According to TMZ Sports, Bradley's wife called Los Angeles police in January and said he had beaten her during an argument.

The charge against Bradley is a misdemeanor, and he could face up to one year in jail if convicted.

Bradley was convicted of domestic violence against his previous wife in 2013 and was ordered to begin a 32-month prison sentence in 2015 after appealing.

Per TMZ Sports, Bradley was released after serving 15 months.

The 39-year-old Bradley spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Montreal Expos, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

He was a one-time All-Star who last played in 2011.

Bradley is set to appear in court in mid-April.

Related

    Turner (Broken Wrist) Likely Out Until May

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Turner (Broken Wrist) Likely Out Until May

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Fresh MLB Power Rankings

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Fresh MLB Power Rankings

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Braves Send OF Phenom Acuna to Minors

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Braves Send OF Phenom Acuna to Minors

    ajc
    via ajc

    Machado Explains His Move to Shortstop

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado Explains His Move to Shortstop

    Jerry Crasnick
    via ESPN.com