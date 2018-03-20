N'Golo Kante Set to Remain at Chelsea This Summer Amid PSG Rumours

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has rejected the notion of leaving Chelsea this summer amid rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, he is one of PSG's top targets this summer as they pursue their goal of European success. Les Parisiens are hoping to take advantage if the Blues—who are five points off the top four—fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Kante said:

"I am at home. It is my club, I am a Chelsea player. This is my second year at Chelsea. After what happened last season, it was a very good one for us because we got to celebrate winning the title.

"In the second season, I have got to play in the Champions League and we are going again to finish in the top four.

"We will fight until the end to finish in the top four and to get in a Champions League position."

The Frenchman is also said to not be keen on returning to his homeland, which could further put him off a move to PSG.

It spells good news for Chelsea, as Kante has been among their best players since he joined them from Leicester City on the back of the Foxes' Premier League title triumph in 2016.

The 26-year-old followed that up with another superb campaign last year as he helped the Blues win the title. While he has perhaps not been quite as impactful this year with Chelsea struggling, he has remained a consistent performer.

Though the Blues lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League tie, Kante stood out with his performance, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

In Chelsea's last outing, he put in a man-of-the-match showing against former club Leicester and produced an assist as his new side won 2-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Mark Worrall praised him:

It's of little surprise Kante has high-profile admirers. While his influence is usually restricted to the defensive side of the game, his energy, work rate and ball-winning capabilities are virtually unrivalled. Thanks to those qualities, he could be an asset to perhaps any club in the world.

Keeping him is vital to Chelsea's efforts next season as they look to challenge in the title race once again, and it seems he's happy to stay put.