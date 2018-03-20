Manchester United's Paul Pogba Reveals Desire to Play Alongside Neymar

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has teased the prospect of linking up with Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar one day after saying it would be "a pleasure" to play alongside the Brazilian.

Pogba referred to a glowing review he received from Neymar some years ago and returned the favour by complimenting the PSG star's talent in an interview with Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Ian Holyman):

"I remember [what he said]. I really like him, too. He is truly the definition of joy on the pitch. He also has this.

"I know that in Brazil, football is everything. It's life. Everyone plays football in Brazil. When I see him play on the pitch and enjoying himself, with his technique, his agility. ... I love to watch him play."

"It's a different style. He has his own style. When you say Neymar anywhere in the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to play with him one day."

Pogba's £89 million move from Juventus to Old Trafford in 2016 stood as the world transfer record before Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for £200 million last summer.

However, ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted how more money has equated to more problems for the transfer record-breakers of recent years, with Pogba struggling under Jose Mourinho at United:

Pogba was returning the favour after Neymar spoke highly of him in April 2016 in an interview with La Liga's official website (h/t ESPN FC), when the former was at Juventus and the latter was still at Barcelona:

"He is young, and I like how he plays. I like how he does things.

"I would love to swap shirts with him, and I think he would fit well at Barcelona.

"I have kept many shirts that mean a lot to me. The first as a professional, the first with Barcelona, the team have many. And shirts belonging to idols of mine—Robinho, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho."

Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (h/t MailOnline's Kate McGreavy) recently reported Neymar is anxious to leave the Parc des Princes and is alleged to think the past "five months have felt like five years."

That may end the notion of a PSG link-up between the pair. The Independent's Miguel Delaney reported a swap deal involving Pogba and Marco Verratti was recently mooted.

PSG captain Thiago Silva was hardly assured when recently giving a brief assessment on Neymar's situation as the South American recovers from an ankle injury in his native Brazil, per The Independent:

McGreavy mentioned Neymar's disdain for the increase in physicality and fouling in Ligue 1 as one of the reasons he wishes to leave, making a Premier League arrival seem unlikely given it holds a similar reputation.

It's possible both players could feature alongside one another at a different club.

Mourinho has dropped Pogba at times this season and continues to tinker with his squad to get the best out of all stars—the Frenchman a priority among those—but it's not unfeasible the former Juve man could be sold.

Pogba has been considered one of the best players in the world in his time and may yet return to flourish in another system, with the prospect of pairing him and Neymar a tantalising thought for any manager.