Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Deal for Arsenal Star Aaron Ramsey

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal and AC Milan at Emirates Stadium on March 15, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and is considering a summer move for the Welshman. 

According to David Woods of the Daily Star, Ramsey is approaching the final year of his deal and is considering moving on from the Emirates Stadium after a decade with the Gunners, and Mourinho has identified him as a player who could help him shake things up at Old Trafford as he plans to make significant changes.

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez relayed further details from Woods' report, with Mourinho said to have expressed concern over Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba:

Sanchez has failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford having scored one goal and created just two in 10 matches since he arrived from Arsenal in January, while Pogba's form has taken an alarming dip in recent months.

Ramsey, 27, has netted seven goals and laid on 10 assists in 23 appearances this season, taking his overall totals to 55 apiece during his time at Arsenal. Included in his goals for the club are two winning strikes in the 2014 and '17 FA Cup finals, against Hull City and Chelsea, respectively.

The midfielder has spent time on the sidelines with injury during the campaign as he missed most of the festive period with a hamstring issue, but prior to his absence he received praise from Football.London's Charles Watts:

He was also perhaps the only Arsenal player to emerge from their 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City with any credit, per football writer James McNicholas:

Pogba would likely benefit from United bringing in another midfielder this summer, which would give Mourinho more licence to deploy three players in the centre, but Ramsey may not be a natural fit as he would potentially need to curb his attacking instincts to free up the Frenchman.

Regardless, Arsenal can't afford to let another important player join a rival club after the departure of Sanchez and having allowed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join Liverpool and Olivier Giroud head to Chelsea.

Jack Wilshere is also yet to sign a new deal in north London with his contract set to run out in the summer, and if he leaves it's even more important Arsenal keep hold of Ramsey.

Given the Gunners' recent willingness to sell to their rivals, though, it could be worth United testing their resolve with a bid if they feel Pogba and Ramsey can work well together.

