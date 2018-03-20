Cristiano Ronaldo Interested About Life in China, Says Luiz Felipe Scolari

Armando Franca/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo has been asking about life in China, according to former Guangzhou Evergrande boss Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The pair attended the Quinas de Ouro awards in Lisbon, where Ronaldo was voted the best male player in the event hosted by the Portuguese FA. Scolari told Esporte Interativo (h/t AS, via MailOnline's Matthew Smith):

"He has asked me more than once what life in China is like, Cristiano Ronaldo. Why is it that Ronaldo cannot go to China?

"Yes, he asked me what it's like to live in China. I gave him all the details. We also have to understand that Ronaldo has brands, there's an industry, China is the biggest country in the world. Then I told him what I always say: Whoever has this opportunity has to go to China."

Per Smith, Ronaldo has been linked with moves away from Real Madrid on a number of occasions, with the Chinese Super League often mooted as a potential destination for the superstar.

The forward, who turned 33 last month, has produced a mixed season at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his age at times having appeared to catch up with him.

Though he bagged nine goals in the UEFA Champions League group stage, he had found the net just four times in La Liga by January 21, with Los Blancos slipping well out of the title race as a result.

His form since then has been remarkable, however, per Fox Soccer:

That goalscoring run has seen him notch an excellent overall tally for the campaign, per OptaJose:

Despite struggling at times in the first half of the season, Ronaldo has not lost any of his self-belief.

"I always say that I am the best because I believe it and I show it on the pitch," he said at the awards gala, per Marca's Luis Fernando Rojo. "It is a great time at the moment that I want to share with my team-mates. It is incredible on an individual and collective level, it has been a historic year for Real Madrid. Five trophies in a year, a fifth Ballon d'Or and a second FIFA award."

He has also discussed his efforts on social media:

As long as Ronaldo feels he can continue building his legacy at the top level with silverware and individual awards, it's unlikely he'd consider a move to the Far East, but when those days are up it would not be too surprising if he were to make a lucrative move out to China.

Even at an advanced age, he may well be able to pick up a much higher salary in the CSL than he would by remaining in Europe. What's more, as Scolari noted, a move there could be similarly lucrative for business reasons.

Any such move is likely to be some way off, though, as it's clear Ronaldo still has much to contribute at the top level.