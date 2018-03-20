Bray Wyatt Must Join Matt Hardy on Dark Side Following WWE's Ultimate Deletion

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy gave the WWE Universe one of the most unique matches in company history during Monday night's Raw, but he's about to give Bray Wyatt the character overhaul he desperately needs.

It’s time for Wyatt to get Woken.

After Vince McMahon and company see the finished Ultimate Deletion product and the excitement it generates among wrestling fans, there is little doubt Hardy will be given more opportunities to let his creative juices flow.

While Ultimate Deletion was similar in many ways to what we saw in Impact Wrestling with Final Deletion, the addition of Wyatt gave it a unique edge. Add in what the Lake of Reincarnation has done in the past, and the WWE Universe saw the beginning of the story Monday—not the end.

Hardy's creative control with his character should be the key to getting Wyatt to become part of the Woken family, thus giving him a direction for the first time since the feud against Randy Orton last year.

Not only would working alongside the Woken genius of Hardy invigorate Wyatt's stagnant persona, but it would also build Hardy's credibility as the leader of his Woken army. Add in the presence of Brother Nero, and the possibility of a stable that would instantly become an undeniable force and could go after both single and tag titles would be ideal booking.

Just as Hardy's Broken gimmick in Impact Wrestling spawned several editions that followed the Final Deletion, the hope now is his ever-growing family will begin to produce similar segments on a regular basis moving forward.

The key will be adding the Wyatt element to what made the Ultimate Deletion great, as that will give wrestling fans something to truly care about and look forward to when WrestleMania season comes and goes.

With so many more characters to use moving forward in new video segments, including Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy, King Maxel and Lord Wolfgang, the possibilities ahead for Hardy and the potential addition of Wyatt to the family should have the WWE Universe excited for the future.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).