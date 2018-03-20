Bray Wyatt Must Join Matt Hardy on Dark Side Following WWE's Ultimate Deletion

Donald Wood@@Donald_WoodFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

Matt Hardy arrives on the ring during WWE show at Zenith Arena on May 10, 2017 in Lille, northern France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Matt Hardy gave the WWE Universe one of the most unique matches in company history during Monday night's Raw, but he's about to give Bray Wyatt the character overhaul he desperately needs.

It’s time for Wyatt to get Woken.

After Vince McMahon and company see the finished Ultimate Deletion product and the excitement it generates among wrestling fans, there is little doubt Hardy will be given more opportunities to let his creative juices flow.

While Ultimate Deletion was similar in many ways to what we saw in Impact Wrestling with Final Deletion, the addition of Wyatt gave it a unique edge. Add in what the Lake of Reincarnation has done in the past, and the WWE Universe saw the beginning of the story Mondaynot the end.

Hardy's creative control with his character should be the key to getting Wyatt to become part of the Woken family, thus giving him a direction for the first time since the feud against Randy Orton last year.

Not only would working alongside the Woken genius of Hardy invigorate Wyatt's stagnant persona, but it would also build Hardy's credibility as the leader of his Woken army. Add in the presence of Brother Nero, and the possibility of a stable that would instantly become an undeniable force and could go after both single and tag titles would be ideal booking.

Just as Hardy's Broken gimmick in Impact Wrestling spawned several editions that followed the Final Deletion, the hope now is his ever-growing family will begin to produce similar segments on a regular basis moving forward.

The key will be adding the Wyatt element to what made the Ultimate Deletion great, as that will give wrestling fans something to truly care about and look forward to when WrestleMania season comes and goes.

With so many more characters to use moving forward in new video segments, including Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy, King Maxel and Lord Wolfgang, the possibilities ahead for Hardy and the potential addition of Wyatt to the family should have the WWE Universe excited for the future.

                 

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report