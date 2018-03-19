Report: Jonathan Martin Has Warrant for Arrest; Issued 5 Criminal Charges

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was reportedly charged with four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm.

TMZ Sports reported the news Monday, noting the L.A. County District Attorney issued the charges. There is a warrant out for the Stanford product's arrest as well.

According to TMZ Sports, Martin was arrested after a cryptic Instagram post appeared on his account. The post included a picture of a shotgun and read "When you're a bully victim & a coward your options are suicide, or revenge." Former teammates Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito were tagged on the post.

He had a loaded shotgun, an ax and a knife in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports noted the post also tagged Martin's former high school—Harvard-Westlake, which closed for a day as a result—and came in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The inclusion of Pouncey and Incognito was notable because the trio was embroiled in a bullying scandal when they were all teammates on the Dolphins in 2013. Incognito was suspended for the rest of the year for bullying Martin—who was eventually traded to the 49ers—in the locker room.

Martin entered the league in 2012 as a second-round pick of the Dolphins and started 32 games in three seasons for Miami and San Francisco.