The NFL's Most Significant Upgrades in Free Agency

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

NFL teams that were flush with cap space had an arms race to load up with quality players for the 2018 season. While attaining as much talent as possible is a goal, it's also important for squads to shore up the weakest parts of their rosters.

Replacing a below-average player with an above-average one for at least a single position can be defined as a significant upgrade—not to mention some teams jumped from a subpar talent to an elite one.

It remains to be seen whether the prices paid were justified, but there should be no question the replacements will make bigger impacts than their predecessors.

Free agency has its benefits, as teams can fill roster needs and create flexibility for the upcoming draft. It becomes dangerous when they ignore schemes and player tendencies for raw talent or big names. These 10 clear upgrades from the early free-agency period appear to be well-fitting improvements, though.