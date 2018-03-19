LeBron James, Joe Thomas Embrace on the Court Before Bucks vs. Cavaliers

LeBron James, Joe Thomas Embrace on the Court Before Bucks vs. CavaliersMarch 20, 2018
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Two of the biggest sports stars in Cleveland history were in the same spot Monday night.
Former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas was courtside for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it resulted in a huge embrace from LeBron James:
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
CLEVELAND LEGENDS. @KingJames showing some love to @joethomas73. #ThankYou73 https://t.co/EExdYPs8Ju
Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL last week and had his official press conference Monday. The 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro lineman decided to continue the celebration with a Cavs game.
It seems the future Basketball Hall of Famer appreciated the appearance from the future Football Hall of Famer.
