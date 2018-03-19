LeBron James, Joe Thomas Embrace on the Court Before Bucks vs. Cavaliers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 19: Former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas hugs LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a timeout during the first against the Milwaukee Bucks half at Quicken Loans Arena on March 19, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Two of the biggest sports stars in Cleveland history were in the same spot Monday night.

Former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas was courtside for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it resulted in a huge embrace from LeBron James:

Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL last week and had his official press conference Monday. The 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro lineman decided to continue the celebration with a Cavs game.

It seems the future Basketball Hall of Famer appreciated the appearance from the future Football Hall of Famer.

