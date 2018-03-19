Victor Oladipo, Pacers Breeze Past Lonzo Ball, Lakers Despite Kyle Kuzma's 27

Victor Oladipo, Pacers Breeze Past Lonzo Ball, Lakers Despite Kyle Kuzma's 27March 20, 2018
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-100 Monday night at home in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Victor Oladipo finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Myles Turner scored a team-high 21 points.
Lonzo Ball was a nonfactor for most of the game, scoring four points and dishing out eight assists.
Prior to the All-Star break, Oladipo was averaging 24.4 points a game and shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. The 2018 All-Star has cooled off since then. Oladipo averaged 19.1 points in Indiana's first 12 games after the All-Star break, while his efficiency has slipped (.412 field-goal percentage, .278 three-point percentage) as well.
Oladipo returned to form Monday night, as he shot 8-of-15 from the field and hit one of his three three-point attempts.
Oladipo was the biggest spark behind a third-quarter outburst that turned the game in Indiana's favor. He scored 11 points in the quarter, with two coming on a thunderous putback dunk.
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
The NBA Still Has a Massive Tanking Problem
Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs
Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo?
Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing
Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce
Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG
Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?
30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight
Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline
How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect
MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo
Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do?
Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot
Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol
I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season
The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More
Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie
We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology
That dunk was part of a 14-4 run by Indiana in the middle of the quarter that helped the Pacers take control.
Although he didn't register a point in the opening 12 minutes, Ball was a big reason the Lakers scored 37 points in the first quarter to take an eight-point lead. Ball dished out six assists in the opening frame alone.
The Southern California News Group's Bill Oram wondered if Ball was being too selfless, though:
Bill Oram @billoram
Lonzo Ball is getting great penetration but not looking for his own shot at all. I'm no coach, but seems like he needs to try to finish some of those plays rather than always kick out as first option.
Ball's four field-goal attempts are tied for his second-fewest in his rookie season. Even worse, all four shots were from the perimeter, where Ball is shooting just 31.6 percent. The 20-year-old will want to move on quickly from Monday's defeat.
Early in the game, the Lakers had success pushing the pace. That strategy is tough to maintain, though, when a team gets as little offensive production as the Lakers did from their backcourt. Along with Ball's underwhelming performance, Isaiah Thomas and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined to score 23 points on 7-of-24 shooting.
The Lakers found success inside with Julius Randle (21 points), Brook Lopez (23 points) and Kyle Kuzma (27 points). Los Angeles' 8-of-33 clip from three-point territory undercut how consistently the team was scoring in the paint.
It was the exact opposite on the defensive end, as the Lakers defended the perimeter well but offered little resistance close to the basket. Indiana was 6-of-21 as a team on three-pointers, but Thaddeus Young (18 points) and Turner (21 points) each scored in double figures.
Young offered praise of Turner after the game in an interview with Fox Sports Indiana:
FOX Sports Indiana @FSIndiana
Thad Young on Myles Turner: "Myles is a dominant player when he's clicking on all cylinders, and he makes us go." #Pacers https://t.co/0cn7zCXI6K
With Monday's victory, the Pacers are one win away from matching last year's total, and they remain on pace to have their most wins since they last reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014 (56).
The Lakers, on the other hand, are three defeats away from guaranteeing their fifth straight losing season. After starting the month of March with five wins in seven games, Los Angeles has dropped three straight with three more games left on its current road trip.
How Rockets Can Add LeBron to Current Core