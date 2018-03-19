Brock Lesnar Destroys Handcuffed Roman Reigns on WWE Raw, Sends Him to Hospital

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2018

FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, Brock Lesnar makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. Lesnar, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion, was selected Monday, June 27, 2016, as the cover superstar for the WWE 2K17 video game that is set for an Oct. 11 release. (AP Photo/Don Feria, File)
Don Feria/Associated Press

Brock Lesnar picked a great time to make his return to Raw.

The WWE universal champion attacked Roman Reigns on Monday night after Reigns had been handcuffed for trespassing on Raw while he was still suspended. Lesnar hit Reigns with a German suplex before laying in multiple chair shots on the No. 1 contender.

Raw shared a replay of the beatdown:

Lesnar's fury didn't even stop after paramedics placed Reigns on a stretcher. Lesnar tipped the stretcher over, sending a defenseless Reigns to the floor:

The good news is, Reigns has almost three weeks to recover before he faces Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 on April 8. The bad news is, he may need every bit of that nearly three-week period to get back to 100 percent—and that's assuming Lesnar stays away from the challenger between now and WrestleMania.

