Jimmy Butler Wore Timberwolves Game Jersey on Bench During Loss vs. Rockets

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler has been out of action since the end of February due to a meniscus injury, but it seems like he is itching to return to the court.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard wore his game jersey under his street clothes during Sunday's night game against the Houston Rockets.

He was on the bench for the first time since his injury, wearing a unique outfit of a shirt, blazer and sweatpants, as seen on his Instagram account:

While you can't see the jersey under his shirt, it wouldn't be surprising for him to have worn a hidden show of support for his teammates.

Butler hopes to return to the court before the playoffs, per Kyle Ratke of the team's official site.