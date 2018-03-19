Pregnant Miesha Tate Posts Images of Injuries After Fighting off Dog Attack

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Under no circumstances should any person, or creature, ever mess with MMA star Miesha Tate. Even when she's pregnant.

And even if the creature is an angry dog.

On Monday, Tate posted about an incident she experienced while walking her pup, Skooter, who was attacked by another dog before Tate tackled the dog:

Yes, Tate (18-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC)—who is about seven months pregnant—tackled a dog. May this be a warning to anyone who tries to mess with her child once it's born.