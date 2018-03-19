Pregnant Miesha Tate Posts Images of Injuries After Fighting off Dog Attack

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate attends the UFC Fight Night event at Rod Laver Arena on November 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Under no circumstances should any person, or creature, ever mess with MMA star Miesha Tate. Even when she's pregnant.

And even if the creature is an angry dog.

On Monday, Tate posted about an incident she experienced while walking her pup, Skooter, who was attacked by another dog before Tate tackled the dog:

Yes, Tate (18-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC)—who is about seven months pregnant—tackled a dog. May this be a warning to anyone who tries to mess with her child once it's born.

Related

    Ngannou to Lesnar: 'Give Me That F--king Fight'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Ngannou to Lesnar: 'Give Me That F--king Fight'

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from London

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Winners and Losers from London

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    Floyd Says He Will Apply for MMA License

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Floyd Says He Will Apply for MMA License

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Paige Developed Eating Disorder to Make Weight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Paige Developed Eating Disorder to Make Weight

    Steven Rondina
    via Bleacher Report