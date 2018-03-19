Offensive Linemen Russell Bodine, Marshall Newhouse Agree to Bills Contracts

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced a pair of additions for their offensive line Monday, confirming they signed center Russell Bodine to a two-year contract and offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse to a one-year deal.

Bodine made 64 starts in four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, while Newhouse has started 70 games with four different teams over seven seasons. Most recently, he spent one year with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Despite their years of experience in the league, CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso doesn't envision either player occupying a big role in Buffalo:

In the year-end Bleacher Report NFL1000 rankings, Bodine was the No. 35 center, while Newhouse was the No. 34 right tackle.

With the two signings, the Bills addressed what were clear concerns in terms of their offensive line depth. The team traded offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals, which created a void at that position. The same was was true at center after Eric Wood announced in January he was retiring due to a lingering neck injury.

Most of the best free-agent offensive linemen have already signed new deals. Rather than overspending in what's left in the market, taking fliers on Bodine and Newhouse makes more sense for the Bills.