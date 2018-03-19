Juventus Transfer News: Atletico Madrid Eyeing Rodrigo Bentancur Amid Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid reportedly tried to add Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur to their squad in the January transfer window, and the Rojiblancos will return for the Uruguay international.

Calciomercato.com previously reported an unnamed Spanish club made an approach in January, but the Bianconeri made it clear they had no intention of selling. Mundo Deportivo (via Football Italia) has now named Atletico as that club.

The report also stated Atletico will continue to keep tabs on the midfielder, who has seen his playing time decrease since the turn of the year. Bentancur hasn't played a full match since the 2-0 win over Genoa in December.

His season got off to a bright start, but manager Massimiliano Allegri has gradually shifted back to prioritising his veterans.

Bentancur is not the only prospect battling for minutes in Turin, with the likes of Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi also spending plenty of time on the bench. Allegri has always favoured older players, and both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata needed a lot of time to earn their starting positions.

Things are no different for Bentancur, who remains a tantalising prospect. Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is a fan:

The former Boca Juniors man is still just 20 years old but already a regular member of his national team. He only made his Uruguay debut in October but is part of an exciting group of young midfielders that could give the nation a solid spine for years to come, with Lucas Torreira and Federico Valverde also seen as major prospects.

Here's a look at some of his highlights from his time in Argentina:

Bentancur's situation in Turin isn't unusual, and the player likely knows his time will come as he develops and expands his game. But he wouldn't be the first to have his head turned by a club offering more opportunities, and Atletico have a sterling record when it comes to developing players.

Price could be an issue, as Juventus will not part with one of their best young players unless the Rojiblancos are willing to pay over the odds. Like the Bianconeri, Atletico tend to hunt for value in the market, and it could prove tricky for the two sides to come to an agreement.

Much will depend on Bentancur's playing time moving forward and Juventus' plans to add to their midfield in the summer.