DB C.J. Smith Traded to Seahawks; Browns Receive 2020 7th-Round Draft Pick

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks acquired cornerback C.J. Smith from the Cleveland Browns in return for a conditional 2020 second-round pick, the Browns announced Monday.

Smith appeared in three games for Cleveland in 2017 and has two combined tackles in his 13 career appearances in the NFL.

Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played four years with the North Dakota Bison, intercepting eight passes in 58 games.

With all of the upheaval in the Seahawks secondary, Smith may have a chance to earn at least a reserve role for Seattle ahead of the 2018 season. The team released Richard Sherman, who subsequently signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jeremy Lane. DeShawn Shead also signed with the Detroit Lions, while the Seahawks have yet to re-sign Byron Maxwell.

Seattle's ability to identify undervalued players late in the draft is a big reason why the team won a Super Bowl in 2013 and then nearly claimed another in 2014. This trade could be an example of that.

The team's front office and/or coaching staff may see Smith as somebody who can thrive in the right situation.