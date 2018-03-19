WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 19March 20, 2018
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 19
WWE Raw headed down an exploratory road in the main event with The Ultimate Deletion, while the rest of the night was focused on hyping WrestleMania 34.
Bray Wyatt traveled to The Hardy Compound to take down Matt Hardy. Their clash was an artistically bizarre main event, one that saw creativity reign.
Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar assaulted a handcuffed Roman Reigns. Alexa Bliss got her WrestleMania opponent. And John Cena fired more shots in an effort to coax Undertaker into a match at The Show of Shows.
Dallas hosted a talk-heavy episode that saw a number of WrestleMania stories simmer.
What moments clicked? What segments did little in the electricity department? The following is a breakdown of Monday's show, from Lesnar's beatdown to the absurdity of The Ultimate Deletion.
Brock Lesnar Mauls Roman Reigns
- "You will have Brock Lesnar in the palm of your hands at WrestleMania."—Angle.
- "Who else wants some?"—Reigns.
- Lesnar batters Reigns with a steel chair.
- Lesnar drags Reigns and his stretcher across the floor.
Kurt Angle kicked off the show by revealing that Reigns wouldn't appear, as he is still suspended. The general manager moved on to Braun Strowman's win in the tag team Battle Royal, but Reigns emerged to interrupt him.
They argued about Lesnar not being in the arena yet.
Reigns demanded a fight with Lesnar. The Big Dog sat in the ring with a steel chair, refusing to move. Marshals soon moved in and handcuffed him.
Frustrated with their physicality, Reigns beat up the guards. Lesnar charged in and assaulted his vulnerable rival. He didn't stop the beating even after medical staff began to wheel Reigns away.
A
Lesnar's attack was the high point of his and Reigns' feud so far.
Reigns got to be a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin-like rebel babyface. Lesnar played a savage scavenger. And their feud got a big boost, as things are now more personal.
This was an excellent use of Lesnar's appearance, and it began the show with a significant, compelling moment.
Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
- "Even the word 'sorry.' That doesn't fit in my vocabulary."—Bliss.
- "I feel like I just dropped 300 pounds of loser."—Bliss.
- Bliss throws a tantrum after scoring a near-fall.
- Jax flings James' face into the side of the ring.
With Mickie James at her side, Bliss teased an apology for what she said to Nia Jax last week. Instead, the Raw women's champ mocked Jax and doubled down on her insults.
In the ring, an aggressive Bliss took it to Asuka.
James nailed Asuka with cheap shots. Bliss slammed The Empress of Tomorrow into the ring apron. Asuka withstood the punishment and fired back with a flurry of fast-paced offense.
Bliss, though, remained dominant.
Asuka eventually clamped on an ankle lock that left the champion limping. James led Bliss away from the ring in retreat. Jax charged in after the match and chased Bliss down.
Angle later announced Jax will challenge Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.
Asuka wins via count-out.
B-
Bliss delivered another strong promo. She's easy to hate at this point, and she's helping to make Jax's eventual revenge a hugely satisfying moment.
The largely one-sided match was not nearly as electric as Bliss' or Asuka's best. It was a misstep to have Asuka fight from the bottom so long, too. Those images don't mesh with the idea that she's a killer in the ring who will give Charlotte Flair the test of her life.
Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro
- Fans chant "Get these hands!"
- "I know I can win those tag titles by myself."—Strowman.
- Strowman slams Cesaro onto the security barricade.
Strowman explained that he needed to find a partner ahead of his WrestleMania Raw Tag Team Championship match. Cesaro and Sheamus came out to tell The Monster Among Men that he and any partner he chose wouldn't be able to dethrone them.
Once the match began, Cesaro stunned Strowman with strikes. He was able to keep Strowman reeling.
Distractions from Sheamus made things tougher for the big man, but he caught The Swiss Cyborg in midflight and powerslammed him to the mat for the victory.
Strowman wins via pinfall.
B-
The crowd adores Strowman, and this tag team title pursuit is making good use of that. A mystery partner joining him is a fun direction to take this angle.
It's going to be a letdown if it's someone like Big Show. WWE's best bet is to bring back Neville or go the odd-couple route with Elias.
The match was OK, mostly a means to show us that Strowman isn't going to stroll through the title match.
The Revival vs. Titus Worldwide
- "They are the evolution of tag team wrestling."—Corey Graves on The Revival.
- Apollo floors Wilder with a dive to the outside.
- "Braun Strowman decided to step into our world."—Dawson.
Titus O'Neil briefly beat up Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder before The Revival grounded the powerhouse and kept him in its corner.
Apollo fired back with his usual high-octane attack. The Revival double-teamed him and hit Shatter Machine to get the three-count.
In a post-match interview, the heels announced they are entering the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.
The Revival wins via pinfall.
C-
The Revival got a non-memorable win in quick fashion. Titus Worldwide's mini-push appears to be officially over.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is a fitting spot for Dawson and Wilder considering how they have been booked as of late. It's not a thrilling option, though. The Battle Royal hasn't felt special in its early years.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
- "I swear to you I want to fix it."—Banks on her friendship with Bayley.
- "The smirk that you had, it ate at my core."—Bayley.
- "You're supposed to be my best friend. Why was knocking me down so easy?"—Bayley.
- Banks costs her team the win as she inadvertently distracted the referee while Bayley pinned Deville.
Sasha Banks addressed her issues with Bayley. She grew emotional as she recalled the times Bayley left her on her own mid-match. The Huggable One wasn't ready to forgive and forget.
Paige interrupted as she led Absolution to the ring.
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose took control early. They used quick tags to overwhelm The Boss. Meanwhile, tension between Bayley and Banks threatened to derail them as they tried to battle back.
Deville took advantage, nailing Bayley with a nasty kick to finish her off.
Deville and Rose win via pinfall.
B+
While this is a matchup we have already seen, the continued crumbling of Banks and Bayley's relationship is great stuff. The story's pace has been near-perfect so far.
It will be a disappointment if they meet in the women's Battle Royal rather than a singles match. Theirs is a rivalry ready to deliver a magical climax.
On another note, Deville's progress has been impressive. She's growing as an all-around performer in a hurry.
John Cena Continues to Call Out Undertaker
- "As long as there is a WWE, the name Undertaker has meaning."—Cena.
- "That is damn disrespectful."—Cena on Undertaker not responding to his challenge.
- "You're not the god they made you, you are the man you've allowed yourself to become."—Cena.
Cena said that Undertaker still belonged in the ring. He riled up the crowd about potentially facing The Deadman at WrestleMania but said there has been no word from him.
He called Undertaker a coward, further inciting the fans.
Kane stepped out and didn't offer an answer for his brother. Instead, he chokeslammed Cena.
A-
Cena is killing it with this storyline. How many guys could carry a story like this with no sign of his rival on the screen? Shining a light on the contrast of The Deadman's legend and his mortal side is an intriguing approach.
The Kane element was underwhelming. It's hard to get invested in him at this stage of his tenure.
Nothing will be as big as Undertaker finally emerging to answer Cena.
The Miz and The Miztourage vs. Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- "I'm the longest reigning Intercontinental champion ever and I can't even get on the WrestleMania magazine."—The Miz.
- The Miz mocks the "Too Sweet" gesture.
- Axel yanks Balor off the top turnbuckle.
- Rollins hits the Curb Stomp on The Miz.
The Miz griped about not getting enough respect. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas echoed him.
Seth Rollins sat in on commentary as the six-man tag team action unfolded.
Finn Balor and Luke Gallows began on a hot streak. Axel, though, was able to slow down Balor. Karl Anderson led a comeback that The Miz was able to halt.
A collision between Axel and The Miz opened the door for Balor, who rolled up the intercontinental champ to put the match away.
The Miztourage thrashed The Balor Club until Rollins came to the rescue. Balor and Rollins stared each other down as The Miz lay out cold at their feet.
The Balor Club wins via pinfall.
C+
Rollins and the announcers barely talked about the match. It led to a disconnect between the commentary and the action.
The bout was average. The post-bell happenings outshined it.
The Rollins-Balor staredown was solid, as was The Miz's latest rant. The segment lacked sparked overall, though.
Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy (Ultimate Deletion)
- Reby Hardy plays piano with the youngest Hardy son strapped to her back.
- "Where are my manners? I forgot to give you your housewarming gift."—Wyatt.
- Wyatt takes down Hardy with a tree branch to the back.
- Benjamin sings "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" to Wyatt.
Hardy instructed his drone to find Wyatt and told his gardener Senor Benjamin to prepare the battlefield. He spoke match strategy with a giraffe named George Washington.
Once the night fell, Hardy waited for Wyatt in the ring. The two men brawled as fireworks shot into the air. The fight moved into a field, a dilapidated house and the forest.
Hardy beat Wyatt with a ladder before trying to run over him with a lawnmower. The Eater of Worlds regained control and seemed to have his foe beat before distractions from Jeff Hardy and Benjamin allowed Hardy to win.
Hardy pushed Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation
Hardy wins via pinfall.
A
Much like the Impact Wrestling deletion matches, this was unapologetically weird. It was part horror movie, part Benny Hill skit, part backyard wrestling.
Wyatt suffering after experiencing memories of his compound burning down was an excellent touch.
And now WWE has a number of directions to take this. Wyatt could re-emerge from the Lake of Reincarnation with a new persona, for one.
This won't be to everyone's taste, but it's great to see the usual wrestling tropes get pushed aside for something well outside the box every once in a while.