WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 19

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw headed down an exploratory road in the main event with The Ultimate Deletion, while the rest of the night was focused on hyping WrestleMania 34.

Bray Wyatt traveled to The Hardy Compound to take down Matt Hardy. Their clash was an artistically bizarre main event, one that saw creativity reign.

Elsewhere, Brock Lesnar assaulted a handcuffed Roman Reigns. Alexa Bliss got her WrestleMania opponent. And John Cena fired more shots in an effort to coax Undertaker into a match at The Show of Shows.

Dallas hosted a talk-heavy episode that saw a number of WrestleMania stories simmer.

What moments clicked? What segments did little in the electricity department? The following is a breakdown of Monday's show, from Lesnar's beatdown to the absurdity of The Ultimate Deletion.