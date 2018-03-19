Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hooks Dad Up with Brand-New Escalade After Hip Surgery

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson treated his father to quite the gift after Papa Rock underwent hip surgery—a brand-new Escalade.

Shoutout to Papa Rock for spinning a surgery that was surely no fun into an Escalade. Being the father of an entertainment icon has its perks.

Also, shoutout to The Rock for not responding to his father's request by yelling, "It doesn't matter if you want a new car!" Or for not showing up to the dealership and loudly exclaiming, "Finally, The Rock has returned to the Cadillac dealership!"

Because that would have been weird.