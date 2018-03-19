Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hooks Dad Up with Brand-New Escalade After Hip Surgery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson treated his father to quite the gift after Papa Rock underwent hip surgerya brand-new Escalade. 

Shoutout to Papa Rock for spinning a surgery that was surely no fun into an Escalade. Being the father of an entertainment icon has its perks. 

Also, shoutout to The Rock for not responding to his father's request by yelling, "It doesn't matter if you want a new car!" Or for not showing up to the dealership and loudly exclaiming, "Finally, The Rock has returned to the Cadillac dealership!"

Because that would have been weird.

