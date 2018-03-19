Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Targeting Rodrigo Moreno

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno but they face competition from Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The bidding is expected to start at €40 million (£35 million) although Rodrigo has a release clause of €120 million (£105 million), according to Calciomercato.com (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness).

Rodrigo is enjoying a fine season with Valencia and has 16 goals and four assists in all competitions for Marcelino's men. Kay Murray at BeIN Sports noted how it's his best goalscoring season in La Liga:

Opta showed how valuable Rodrigo's goals have been for Valencia:

The 27-year-old's good form has also seen him called into the Spain squad for international friendlies against Germany and Argentina. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said Rodrigo could make the FIFA 2018 World Cup squad:

There's no doubt that the Brazil-born striker is enjoying the best season of his career and he will be hoping he can fire Valencia into the UEFA Champions League. The team are fourth with nine games left to play but are 12 points ahead of Villarreal in fifth.

Tottenham may be looking to strengthen in the summer in a bid to challenge for the Premier League title next season. Spurs have fallen short this season and will need to strengthen if they are to close the gap on leaders Manchester City.

The team's Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus in the last 16 also showed the club are still a little short of being able to compete with the very best European teams.

Striker Harry Kane has been Spurs' star man again this season with 35 goals in all competitions. The England international is also a target for Real Madrid and Spurs have already rejected a bid for the striker, according to El Chiringuito TV journalist Eduardo Inda (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express).

Should Kane depart for the Santiago Bernabeu a replacement would certainly be needed although the striker is prepared to stay in north London for at least one more year, according to The Sun (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley.

Rodrigo's form this season makes it unsurprising there is interest in him but his huge release clause may well put off some suitors. He may also be reluctant to leave the Mestalla Stadium having flourished under Marcelino's leadership this season.