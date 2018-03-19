Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson: Dinosaurs Were Pets of 'Bigger People' Before Humans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 113-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Perhaps Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson thinks The Flintstones is more documentary than fictional cartoon. 

The former Los Angeles Laker appeared on the Road Trippin': Richard vs Channing podcast and said he believes people used to have dinosaurs as pets. Not only did the people have dinosaurs as pets, but the people were also apparently much bigger than them.

Ryne Nelson of Slam passed along the interaction:

"Clarkson: 'Y'all know how we got dogs and stuff right? So, I think it was bigger people in the world before us, and the dinosaurs was they pets.'

"DJ Montage: 'How big were these people?'

"Clarkson: 'Oh, you look at a dinosaur. They got to be three times bigger than them.'"

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Clarkson's opinions on dinosaurs haven't impacted his recent play on the court, where he's averaged 18.7 points a night in his last three games.

Related

    LeBron Spends Over $1M Per Year Caring for Body

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron Spends Over $1M Per Year Caring for Body

    Realgm
    via Realgm

    Ramon Sessions Hoping for Best with Ty Lue's Health Issues

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Ramon Sessions Hoping for Best with Ty Lue's Health Issues

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    How Rockets Can Add LeBron to Current Core

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Rockets Can Add LeBron to Current Core

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: Kevin Love (Hand) Is Back

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Breaking: Kevin Love (Hand) Is Back

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report