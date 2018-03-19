Didier Deschamps: Paul Pogba 'Can't Be Happy' with Manchester United Status

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

French national team manager Didier Deschamps has had his say on Paul Pogba's ongoing struggles at Manchester United, telling reporters he's sure the midfielder is not content with the situation.

Per BBC Sport, he said: "I'm sure I'll hear more about it. But of course it's a situation he won't be enjoying."

When asked why he believes Pogba started on the bench for the crucial UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla, he said he did not know: "I don't know why that is. As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons. I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It's not just Paul."

Pogba came off the bench in the 2-1 loss against the Andalusians and didn't play a minute of football against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup during the weekend.

The 25-year-old has been in dreadful form since the turn of the year, with no goals and just a handful of assists. He missed time with an injury earlier in the campaign and has been playing catch-up ever since.

Pogba's struggles have been a source of hilarity for rival fans, and bet365 got in on the fun:

The international break comes at a pivotal time for Pogba, who could use the opportunity to get away from the constant scrutiny and the many British pundits who love taking shots at him.

Some time away from manager Jose Mourinho also might be a good idea:

Deschamps remains a fan of the former Juventus star, building the French side around his abilities. He's likely to give Pogba plenty of minutes in upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia, with an eye on the World Cup later this year.

For Les Bleus to win the tournament, they'll need their midfield anchor at his best, and the road to that form will start during the international break.