John Brown: Cyst on Spine Impacted Health, Sickle Cell Trait Wasn't the Problem

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver John Brown explained it was a cyst on his spine and not the fact he is carrying a sickle cell trait that impacted his health during the 2016 season.

"I'm healthy. I'm feeling good," Brown said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "Sickle cell was never part of the problem."

Hensley noted Brown was diagnosed with the sickle cell trait in October 2016 during his time with the Arizona Cardinals when he was experiencing sore hamstrings. While those with sickle cell trait can experience muscle issues, the receiver pointed to the cyst that was drained following the 2016 campaign.

"It was just something we couldn't decide on or what they could find," Brown said. "So, they just used it as a 'sickle cell trait' until they found I had a cyst in my spine. I'm fine; I'm healthy, and I know how to handle the situation."

Despite having the cyst drained, Brown still dealt with leg issues during the 2017 campaign and played 10 games. His 21 receptions and 299 receiving yards were both career-worst marks.

Brown has struggled to replicate his form from 2015 when he tallied 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns considering he posted 39 catches for 517 yards and two scores in 2016.

That didn't stop the Ravens from bringing him in on a one-year deal that Sirius XM's Adam Caplan reported could be worth as much as $6.5 million with incentives. Even with the health concerns, Brown will be just 28 years old during the 2018 campaign and has proven himself in the past.

Baltimore needs better production from its wide receivers this season to compete in the AFC North, and last year's top targets in Mike Wallace (748 receiving yards) and Jeremy Maclin (440 receiving yards) are no longer on the roster.

Brown was not the Ravens' only addition to address the need, though, as they agreed to a deal with Michael Crabtree this offseason as well.