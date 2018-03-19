Manchester United Transfer News: Jorginho's Agent Responds to Latest Rumours

Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Napoli midfielder Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has responded to rumours that Manchester United are interested in signing the 26-year-old in the summer.

He told Radio Crc (h/t Goal's Chris Burton): "As a player for one of the most important national teams, and a club fighting for the Scudetto, it's clear he'll be looked at by these clubs. I've spoken with [Napoli sporting director Cristiano] Giuntoli three times in recent months, he hasn't told me anything, but I haven't had any contact with United.

"He [Jorginho] has two years on his contract and negotiations [for a renewal] will begin for that reason, because it becomes dangerous and then expires. We're not thinking about it right now, but we will do later."

Jorginho has become a key figure for Napoli since arriving at the club in 2014 from Verona and has been a virtual ever-present for Maurizio Sarri's side as they challenge for the Serie A title. Napoli are in second place in the Serie A table and just two points behind leaders Juventus with nine games left to play.

WhoScored.com showed how Jorginho has impressed in Italy's top flight:

Manager Jose Mourinho may look to reinforce his midfield in the summer with Michael Carrick having announced he will retire, as shown by BBC Sport:

Central midfielders Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini could also leave at the end of the season as part of a clear-out, according to David McDonnell at the Mirror.

Santos has also said there is interest in Jorginho from Premier League clubs, per Radio Marte (h/t Football Italia).

Manchester United are in need of a quality replacement for Carrick and Jorginho is an option, according to football writer Liam Canning:

Jorginho's future is likely to remain the subject of speculation while the midfielder continues to shine in Serie A and with Napoli yet to renew his contract. The midfielder's current deal runs until 2021 and Santos has said he will wait until May to discuss a new deal with Napoli, per Sun Sports (h/t Football Italia).