Josh Johnson, Raiders Agree to Contract; Hasn't Taken Snap Since 2013

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have signed free-agent quarterback Josh Johnson, the team announced Monday.

Johnson spent part of the 2017 season with the Houston Texans, but he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2013 when he played two games with the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson's last regular-season pass attempt was during the 2011 campaign.

The 31-year-old did play in all four of Houston's preseason games in 2017, going 22-of-34 for 239 yards and a touchdown.

While Johnson's signing is a bit of a head-scratcher, especially with Colin Kaepernick still unsigned, he shares a few connections with the Raiders that may have played a role in the team's decision.

For one, he's a native of Oakland, California, and attended Oakland Technical High School. He's also a cousin of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and Johnson went on to play under Gruden's brother, Jay, with the Bengals in 2013, so Gruden will be familiar with Johnson as well.

With Derek Carr the guaranteed starter in Oakland, Johnson may have an opportunity to compete with Connor Cook for the backup job during training camp and the preseason. Otherwise, he'll likely be relegated to third-string duties, with an injury to Cook or Carr his only route to the active roster.