Joel Embiid Spends $12K at Birthday Party Including 76ers Owner and More Celebs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid went big for his 24th birthday.

According to TMZ Sports, the Philadelphia 76ers star spent about $12,000 on alcohol alone during Saturday's event:

The celebration took place in Miami Beach in LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, although the biggest story might be the guest list. Along with celebrities like Nick Cannon and Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin also made an appearance.      

While Embiid's actual birthday was Friday, he was busy helping Philadelphia beat the Brooklyn Nets, 120-116.

With two off days during the weekend, the All-Star had plenty of time to party and recover before Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center.

