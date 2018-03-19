Josh Huff Suspended 2 Games for Violation of NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Josh Huff has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating both the league's Substance Abuse and Personal Conduct Policies, according to Nick Underhill of the Advocate.

Per Underhill, Huff remains "eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

