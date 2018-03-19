Josh Huff Suspended 2 Games for Violation of NFL's Substance Abuse Policy

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: Josh Huff #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Josh Huff has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating both the league's Substance Abuse and Personal Conduct Policies, according to Nick Underhill of the Advocate

Per Underhill, Huff remains "eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Manziel, Wife to Have 'Proper' Wedding in 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Manziel, Wife to Have 'Proper' Wedding in 2018

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brees: Taysom Hill Has the Tools, Intangibles to 'Be Great'

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Brees: Taysom Hill Has the Tools, Intangibles to 'Be Great'

    NOLA.com
    via NOLA.com

    Division-by-Division Rankings After Free Agency Week 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Division-by-Division Rankings After Free Agency Week 1

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Vikings-Eagles Will Open the 2018 NFL Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Vikings-Eagles Will Open the 2018 NFL Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report