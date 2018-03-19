LeBron James on Tyronn Lue Stepping Away: 'Like Losing One of Your Best Players'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Amid the announcement that Tyronn Lue will be stepping away from the Cleveland Cavaliers to deal with a health issue, LeBron James discussed what the head coach's absence will mean to the team.

"It's obviously like losing one of your best players," James told reporters Monday. "Obviously the guy that's pretty much the captain of the ship, that's run the thing for the last three years. Everyone has to step up. We have coaches in place that's ready for that challenge, and we have to do our job as players as well. Like I said, his health is most important, and we look forward to when he comes back."

Lue, 40, announced earlier in the day he would be taking a step back from coaching for the time being to deal with an undisclosed health issue. He was absent for the second half of Saturday's 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center—the third time he's been forced to miss at least part of a game this season.

Lue's statement read:

"After many conversations with our doctors and [general manager] Koby [Altman] and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season.

"I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.

"While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards."

Assistant coach Larry Drew will take over during Lue's absence. No timetable has been given for his return, though his statement insinuates he will be at least available for the 2018 postseason.

The Cavaliers enter Monday night in third place in the Eastern Conference but are only 3.5 games ahead of the eighth seed.

Lue has been the Cavaliers' head coach for the last two-and-a-half seasons, leading them to a championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.