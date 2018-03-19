Liverpool Transfer News: Roma Say Alisson Is Not for Sale in Latest Rumours

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a blow in their reported pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson as the Serie A side have said they have no interest in selling their top players.

Both the Reds and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old and Roma chief executive officer Umberto Gandini has responded to the speculation.

He told Radio Rai (h/t Calciomercato.com): "We are not thinking about selling our best players. Right now we are living a very important phase of our season. This club have always changed many players to improve. The transfer window is dynamic, there big teams that change their identity to improve and not for economical reasons."

Liverpool are reportedly trying to sign Alisson before the summer and have already begun talks, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

However, Roma sporting director, Monchi has said the club are yet to receive any offers for their goalkeeper, per Mediaset Premium (h/t TalkSport).



WhoScored.com highlighted just why the Brazilian is in such demand:

Serie A commentator Matteo Bonetti said he's been the best goalkeeper in Serie A this season:

Jurgen Klopp has used both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in this campaign but neither goalkeeper has consistently impressed. Liverpool remain defensively vulnerable and bringing in a top-quality goalkeeper makes sense.

Selecao Brasileira showed how Alisson compares favourably to Liverpool's current options:

However, Alisson has spoken about reported interest from Real Madrid and said that talk of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu "massages the ego," per Globoesporte (h/t Goal's Peter Hanson).

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez warned Liverpool they need to buy Alisson before the FIFA 2018 World Cup or they risk losing him:

Real Madrid look keen to bring in a goalkeeper and were interested in signing Kepa Arrizabalaga before he renewed his deal with Athletic Bilbao, per Goal's Chris Burton.

‏Alisson appears to have already attracted plenty of admirers and a strong performance at this FIFA 2018 World Cup will surely only increase interest in the Brazilian.