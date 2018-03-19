Report: Johnny Manziel, Wife Bre Tiesi Planning to Have 'Proper' Wedding in 2018

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel sits with his fiancé Bre Tiesi during an NCAA college basketball game between Kentucky and Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel married his wife Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony in a California courthouse, but the couple could have a larger celebration later this year.

TMZ Sports reported the news, saying they could have a "proper wedding bash for all the homies later this year."

Manziel first proposed in March of 2017, but they officially got married last week, per TMZ.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2014 first-round draft pick has been out of football since 2015 but appears to be trying to turn his life around. He said he has stopped drinking and is now attempting a return to football.

He is set to take part in the Spring League, which begins on March 28.

