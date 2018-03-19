Report: Steve Francis Arrested for Public Intoxication

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former NBA star Steve Francis reportedly was arrested Sunday night for public intoxication after causing a disturbance at a hotel bar, according to TMZ Sports.

Cops were reportedly called to the hotel in Burbank, California, where Francis was arrested for being drunk in public. He was arrested around 11:40 p.m. and was released Monday morning.

Francis recently opened up about his past struggles in an essay for the Players' Tribune.

"What happened to Steve Francis? I was drinking heavily, is what happened," he wrote about his post-NBA life. "And that can be just as bad. In the span of a few years I lost basketball, I lost my whole identity, and I lost my stepfather, who committed suicide. I just let go, man. I just let go."

Francis also said he sold crack before playing in college.

His problems with alcohol also led to an arrest in 2016 for driving while intoxicated, for which he pleaded guilty.

The 41-year-old was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2000 and earned three All-Star appearances with the Houston Rockets. He spent nine years in the league before retiring after the 2007-08 season.