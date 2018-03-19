Ronda Rousey Talks WWE, Teaming with 'Absolute Hero' Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey is enjoying her transition to being a WWE Superstar and says it's an "absolute honor" to have her debut match alongside Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey described growing up idolizing Angle in an interview with Neil Docking of the Mirror:

"It's an absolute honor to be in this match at all and to have someone like Kurt working with me. He was my absolute hero when I was a kid, because all I wanted was to win an Olympic gold medal and not only did he win an Olympic gold medal, he won it with a broken neck.

"To turn from a little girl who had to run laps with a broken toe, because 'what if it happened at the Olympics?', because he set the example of what happens if you break your neck at the Olympics ... and for him to have already successfully made this transition and to help guide me through the process ... I really feel like I could have no better mentor than him in this match. I'm extremely grateful and lucky, and I know that we're going to tear the house down."

