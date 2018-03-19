LeBron James Talks with ESPN About Training with Ex-Navy SEAL to Fix Back Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James discussed his use of biomechanics to help him deal with back issues that plagued him throughout the 2014-15 season.

James told ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst he credits hiring Donnie Raimon, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, as a personal biomechanist for the recovery. Raimon used techniques he developed after suffering a neck injury while jumping out of a parachute during his time in the Navy.

James said:

"It's every day. Around the clock every single day, working on my body. Either with treatment or working on my body in the weight room. Continuing just to build strength throughout the season when everybody else is kind of tearing down ... not putting too much pounding on my legs when I'm on the court, but being very efficient. I've kind of figured that out in my 15th season."

James missed a career-high 13 games during the 2014-15 season, his first in his return to Cleveland, most due to lingering disc issues in his back. He received anti-inflammatory injections midway through the season that caused him to miss two weeks of action.

Raimon is employed by James privately, which means he does not have full access to the Cavaliers training facilities and locker rooms. He's given some access to Cavaliers facilities but has to work with James often in hallways in visiting arenas because he is not a team employee.

Most of the work the pair have done involved strengthening James' core, as part of an overall workout regimen. James has also dropped a significant amount of weight since his time with the Miami Heat. His true body weight is rarely listed, but Windhorst noted he was at one time at least 278 pounds. James is "much lighter" now, according to the piece.

James is currently on pace to play 82 games for the first time in his entire NBA career. He said his improved approach has played a large part in him staying almost historically healthy despite playing a ton of minutes.

"I just think over time you kind of learn how to grow with it and how to deal with it when certain situations happen," James said. "It's very challenging, and you just have to go through it, and there was never someone I could talk to when I was coming up that was a part of this league that I could kind of lean on. I've learned everything on the fly. And I'm not talking about the game.

"Obviously, I've had coaches, I've had teammates and things of that nature. But as far as being an NBA player, how to approach it, how your body and how you continue to stay consistent, I've learned all of that on my own."