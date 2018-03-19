Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial's Agent Discusses Exit Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley discussed speculation on Monday that the France international could leave Old Trafford in the summer.

He told ilBiancoNero (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness): "Will he stay at Manchester in the summer? At the moment, I cannot say anything else about it."

Lamboley also spoke about rumours that Juventus had met with Nelio Lucas of Doyen Sports who are said to manage Martial's affairs, per Calciomercato.com.

According to Coast, Lamboley said that "all that has been reported in the Italian papers about my client is false," and added that Doyen Sports did not represent Martial.

Martial is an important member of the Manchester United squad, but he is not guaranteed a place in Jose Mourinho's starting lineup. He has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season but of his 26 outings only 16 have been as a starter.

However, he is highly thought of at the club, according to Marca's Chris Winterburn:

StatsBomb's Ted Knutson highlighted how important Martial is to the United attack:

Martial has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, and the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window has also increased competition for places in the United attack. However, he has still seen plenty of playing time under Mourinho, per digital journalist Mark Froggatt:

Manchester United are also planning negotiations with the Frenchman over a new contract, according to Paul Hirst at The Times.

Mourinho has a wealth of attacking options at Manchester United but is yet to find the right balance, and their front line has often failed to impress this season. There's no doubting Martial's quality and that he has a key role to play, but any continued time out of the team is likely to see speculation over his future persist.