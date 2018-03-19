Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial's Agent Discusses Exit Rumours

Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial's Agent Discusses Exit RumoursMarch 19, 2018
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley discussed speculation on Monday that the France international could leave Old Trafford in the summer.
He told ilBiancoNero (h/t Tom Coast at Sport Witness): "Will he stay at Manchester in the summer? At the moment, I cannot say anything else about it."
Lamboley also spoke about rumours that Juventus had met with Nelio Lucas of Doyen Sports who are said to manage Martial's affairs, per Calciomercato.com.
According to Coast, Lamboley said that "all that has been reported in the Italian papers about my client is false," and added that Doyen Sports did not represent Martial.
Martial is an important member of the Manchester United squad, but he is not guaranteed a place in Jose Mourinho's starting lineup. He has nine goals and five assists in the Premier League this season but of his 26 outings only 16 have been as a starter.
However, he is highly thought of at the club, according to Marca's Chris Winterburn:
Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn
@Samgarnerx Those in power at United are very committed to Martial. Has incredible potential and I think if he was at Manchester City he'd be spoke about even more highly than Sane etc. The club don't have any interest in selling him, however the issue is with his contract, it expires in
StatsBomb's Ted Knutson highlighted how important Martial is to the United attack:
Ted Knutson @mixedknuts
United's attack has been a bit hit or miss this season. Left is TOTAL Scoring Contrib, Right is what happens when you run it per 90. Martial has made The Leap. https://t.co/QKzjmckevy
Martial has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, and the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window has also increased competition for places in the United attack. However, he has still seen plenty of playing time under Mourinho, per digital journalist Mark Froggatt:
Mark Froggatt @Mark_Froggatt
I was intrigued by Mourinho saying Rashford is in the top five appearance makers of his #MUFC reign, because I thought he'd undersold it. It transpires nobody has played in more matches under Jose than Marcus: 1: Rashford (93) 2: De Gea (81) 3: Herrera, Martial (80)
Manchester United are also planning negotiations with the Frenchman over a new contract, according to Paul Hirst at The Times.
Mourinho has a wealth of attacking options at Manchester United but is yet to find the right balance, and their front line has often failed to impress this season. There's no doubting Martial's quality and that he has a key role to play, but any continued time out of the team is likely to see speculation over his future persist.
