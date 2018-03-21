2018 NFL Free Agents: Top Specialists Still Available

0 of 7

Look down the roster of championship-winning teams, and you'll often find a core player who was overlooked the previous offseason.

Maybe it's a home run threat receiver who wasn't targeted much but could be counted on when needed most. Maybe it's a kick returner who frequently gave his team quality field position, just as the recently signed Cordarrelle Patterson could for the New England Patriots. Or maybe it's a veteran pass-rusher who piled up sacks while seeing only a few snaps each week.

For the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Robinson was that hidden offseason gem found in late March. He thrived as a slot cornerback (four interceptions) while playing under a one-year, $775,000 deal.

Spotting talent available in the first hours of free agency is easy, but savvy general managers separate themselves a week later with Robinson-like signings. They're able to spot a player who hasn't fit in elsewhere or is older and plug him into a specialized role.

There are plenty of options still available in 2018. That includes Darren Sproles, one of the best pass-catching running backs of all time and a unique offensive weapon who isn't moving like a player in his mid-30s recovering from a severe injury.

He leads a list that also features a couple of likely Hall of Famers who aren't quite done yet.