Manny Machado Cut Pizza, Chicken Nuggets Out of His Diet to Reduce Body Fat

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado is making the transition from third base back to shortstop this year. In preparation for the move, he adjusted his workout schedule and diet in the offseason.

As he told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com, that meant giving up two of his favorite foods:

"I love pizza and McDonald's. Chicken nuggets and a large fries—that's my thing. For a while I would drive past a McDonald's and I'd want to stop. But once you change your eating habits and put the right things in your body, you don't even crave it anymore.

"Are you going to put cheap gas in your Lamborghini? I feel like I'm a Rolls-Royce or a Lamborghini—whichever one. It doesn't matter. It's an expensive car, and you're not going to put something cheap in there. Once you put the good stuff in there, you can't go back."

Machado is set to hit free agency after the 2018 season, where he'll be one of the most prized options on the market, along with Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (if Kershaw opts out of his current contract).