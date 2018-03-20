ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2018: Dates, TV and Live-Stream Schedule

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2018: Dates, TV and Live-Stream ScheduleMarch 20, 2018
The 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships start on Wednesday, with a host of top names going for glory in Milan, Italy.
U.S. champion Nathan Chen will be hoping to impress after a disappointing showing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and he is a strong medal contender along with Japan's Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno.
Alina Zagitova is the clear favourite in the women's competition, having taken gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and with silver medallist Yevgenia Medvedeva missing due to a foot injury.
Here is the full schedule, per the competition's official website.
Wednesday, March 21
Ladies Short Programme
Opening Ceremony
Paris Short Programme
Thursday, March 22
Men Short Programme
Pairs Free Skate
Friday, March 23
Ice Dance - Short Dance
Ladies Free Skate
Saturday, March 24
Men Free Skate
Ice Dance - Free Dance
Sunday, March 25
Exhibition Gala
The event will be televised on NBC and NBCSN. A live stream is available through NBCSports.com/live. The full schedule is available here.
Preview
Milan will host five days of enthralling action as some of the best figure skaters in the world compete for medals in Italy.
The men's event will be missing two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, as he has an ankle problem, per the Associated Press (h/t Washington Post). However, there is a strong American field, with Chen, Vincent Zhou and Max Aaron all competing.
Chen has a point to prove after returning from the 2018 Winter Olympics with just a bronze medal in the team event. He suffered disaster in the short programmes but redeemed himself with a superb free skate where he became the first person to land six quads in Olympic history, as shown by ESPN:
ESPN @espn
Nathan Chen just became the first person to land SIX (you read that right) quads in one program at the Olympics. https://t.co/aAZC84iHAi
He faces tough competition from both Uno and China's Jin Boyang, who finished fourth in Pyeongchang. Zhou will also be out to make an impact, and he also made history at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The 17-year-old became the first athlete to land a quadruple lutz, which left him thrilled, per ABC News:
ABC News @ABC
Vincent Zhou didn't medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, but he still made history by being the first to land a quadruple lutz. "It's just pure elation — the fact that I just validated every minute of the past 17 years of my life." https://t.co/T30mrk3HQv https://t.co/6MCeopJ3uL
There are also plenty of star names in the women's competition where 15-year-old Zagitova will be the main draw. However, she will not be able to renew her rivalry with Medvedeva, as she is out with a foot injury, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation (h/t Nick Zaccardi at NBC Sports).
Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu will carry American hopes both of whom won bronze medals in South Korea in the team event. Nagasu also wrote her name into the history books at the 2018 Winter Olympics, per the U.S. Olympic Team:
U.S. Olympic Team @TeamUSA
TRIPLE AXEL!!!!!!!!!!! @mirai_nagasu becomes the first American woman to land a triple axel at the #WinterOlympics! #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/Jnk8eZg3Oj
The pairs event will feature Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot from Germany while French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are set to compete in the ice dance. American hopes will be high in the ice dance, too, with Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates in the hunt for medals.
Figure Skating Coach Banned Pending Sexual Abuse Investigation