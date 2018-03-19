Terrelle Pryor Rumors: Free-Agent WR Visiting Jets After Meeting with Seahawks

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor will meet with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks as he looks for a team in 2018.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news that Pryor will be in Seattle on Monday before visiting the Jets at some point thereafter.

Pryor, who turns 29 in June, spent a miserable 2017 in Washington. After betting on himself with a one-year prove-it contract, Pryor recorded just 20 receptions for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Washington significantly reduced Pryor's snaps as the season went along, and he did not record a reception after a Nov. 5 game against the Seahawks. He chose to have surgery on an ankle injury that plagued him for most of the season later that month, which led to him being placed on injured reserve.

Rapoport previously reported Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was recruiting Pryor to join the team. Seattle has been in the midst of major changes this offseason, including the loss of red-zone target Jimmy Graham. Pryor has the size to be a difference-maker near the goal line, so he could negate some of the effect from Graham's departure.

A converted quarterback, Pryor set career highs in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, recording 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.