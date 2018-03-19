Ryan Sessegnon Eyed by Manchester United Amid Luke Shaw Rumours

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon in a £40 million deal this summer amid rumours Luke Shaw will leave the club.

According to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, the Red Devils have scouted the 17-year-old in Fulham's last three outings and is seen as a possible replacement for Shaw, who is expected to move on this summer.

"The club have been keeping tabs on him and the reports back are fantastic," a source at the club said. "He is even being compared to Gareth Bale at the same stage of his career. He has all the attributes. He is quick and has an eye for goal. Jose has been impressed with him, and he will be a star."

Sessegnon announced himself on the scene last season, when he became the first player born in the year 2000 to score in the Championship, per Match of the Day. He finished the campaign with seven goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

The youngster has been even more impressive this year, having started all 38 of the Cottagers' matches in the Championship, racking up 14 goals and five assists along the way.

OptaJoe provided further evidence of his precocious talent in the final third:

BT Sport's Jules Breach is also an admirer:

The teenager is a pacey and skilful player with a ruthless finish to boot, and his tender age belies his movement, attitude and athleticism, which is particularly impressive when coupled with his work ethic.

His efforts saw him named the Young Player of the Year and EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards earlier this month.

Sessegnon has already played more senior matches for Fulham than Shaw has in four years at United, albeit the 22-year-old broke his leg in his second campaign at Old Trafford and has often lacked fitness or confidence since.

Shaw was a target for manager Jose Mourinho's criticism once again on Saturday after United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, per BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez:

He looks to have little future at the club, and he'll need replacing if he moves on this summer.

However, Sessegnon would not be a like-for-like replacement. Though he has spent plenty of time at left-back, his future does not appear to lie there, having also played a great deal—and often done his best work—further up the left flank.

Like Real Madrid star Bale, it has quickly become apparent his attacking talents far outweigh his defensive capabilities, so if he moves to United he'll be better served as a winger.