2018 NFL Schedule Rumors: Super Bowl Champion Eagles to Host Vikings in Opener

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have the first opponent of their Super Bowl defense lined up.

Howard Eskin of Sports Radio WIP in Philadelphia reported the Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings to open the 2018 season. The game will be a rematch of the NFC Championship Game, in which Philly dismantle the Vikings in a 38-7 blowout to reach Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles went on to earn a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots for their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

The Vikings team that visits Philly this time around will be a different one from January. Minnesota made perhaps the biggest splash in free agency, signing Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract.

The Eagles will also have a different quarterback under center, as starter Carson Wentz is expected to be fully recovered from his ACL tear. Nick Foles led the Eagles to their win over Minnesota and won Super Bowl MVP honors.