Peter King: Broncos Didn't Offer Kirk Cousins a Contract, Liked Case Keenum

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos were originally expected to be among the top suitors for Kirk Cousins in the 2018 free-agent market.

Apparently, that was news to the Broncos.

Peter King of The MMQB reported Monday that Denver did not even make a contract offer to Cousins, instead focusing its search on Case Keenum. The Broncos came to an agreement with Keenum on a two-year, $36 million contract in one of the earliest moves of the legal tampering period.

Cousins went on to sign a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.