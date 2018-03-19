Peter King: Broncos Didn't Offer Kirk Cousins a Contract, Liked Case Keenum

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2018

Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins addresses the media after he was introduced during a news conference, after signing a three-year, $84 million contract, at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos were originally expected to be among the top suitors for Kirk Cousins in the 2018 free-agent market.

Apparently, that was news to the Broncos.

Peter King of The MMQB reported Monday that Denver did not even make a contract offer to Cousins, instead focusing its search on Case Keenum. The Broncos came to an agreement with Keenum on a two-year, $36 million contract in one of the earliest moves of the legal tampering period.

Cousins went on to sign a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.     

                             

